Slightly cooler for Thursday
Slightly cooler temps for Thursday as we pull in the cooler air from the Northwest. We'll see high pressure settling in for Friday and Saturday with warming temps. Look for a slight chance of snow working into the mountains for Sunday and Monday.
Thursday: Sunny with light winds. Highs in the Snake River Plain will be into the mid to lower 50's.
Friday: Sunny with highs into the upper 50's.
Saturday: Partly sunny with highs into upper 50's and lower 60's.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow for our local mountains. Highs into the mid 50's.