Staying cold for Tuesday

Our cold flow is in place tonight and Tuesday from the north. Dry and cold conditions once again for Tuesday. Mild air is expected to move in mid-week, warming us up into the upper 40's. No major weather systems are expect through this work-week. There is s storm moving through Northern Idaho and Montana late this week. The wet weather will stay well north of our region.

Tonight: Very cold with lows in the single digits to low teens.

Tomorrow: Warmer, with highs in the low 40's and mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's.

Thursday: Sunny with highs into the upper 40's.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 40's.