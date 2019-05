Storming into the Afternoon

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE AND CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PMMDT...AT 251 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BLACKFOOT. THIS STORM WAS MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH.NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM.LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...IDAHO FALLS, BLACKFOOT, GOSHEN, SHELLEY, UCON, FIRTH, ROSE, FORT HALLLINCOLN CREEK LODGE, MORELAND, GROVELAND, BASALT, WAPELLO, OSGOOD ANDKETTLE BUTTE.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEADTO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODEDROADWAYS.