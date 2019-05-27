Local Forecast

Stormy Today, Then Sunshine Ahead

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:41 AM MDT

More storms are expected to move in today, though these storms will lack the severe quality we saw yesterday. These showers and t-storms will move out this evening and give way to clearer skies and sunshine for the next few days. However, more active weather is expected into next weekend. 

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs around 60. Gusty winds are expected. 

Tuesday: Sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's with breezy winds from the north. 

Wednesday: Highs around 70 and sunny. 

