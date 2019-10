A strong cold front is moving in for Friday with gusty winds and scattered showers. We'll see some mountain snow on Saturday, but everyone will see gusty winds throughout the weekend.

Friday, Windy, colder with highs into the upper 40's. Scattered rain and snow showers. SW winds 15-35 mph.

Saturday: Snow in the mountains, Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain, with a high near 50. South wind 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.