Stormy weather on the way

The first cold front is sliding through for tonight with gusty winds and dropping temperatures. We'll see dry and windy weather for Friday, with just a few showers in the mountains. On Saturday, a significant system sweeps in with scattered snow and rain showers.

Friday: Partly cloudy for the valleys, with a chance of rain/snow in our local mountains. Highs into the upper 40's. SW winds 15-35 mph.

Saturday: Scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into the upper 30's lower 40's. SW Winds 10-30 mph.

Sunday: Chance of showers, Mostly cloudy, with highs into the mid 40's.