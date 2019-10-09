stormy weather

We can expect wintry weather to push into East Idaho later tonight and temps in the upper 20's to around freezing to start Wednesday. Rain, then snow into the afternoon, with a temp drop possible, creating another snow influx. 2-7" possible for Dubois, Salmon, Island Park, West Yellowstone. 1-3" and some dusting in the Valley, with blowing dust and snow Wednesday. Windy conditions with the front give way to extreme cold air tomorrow night and morning lows Thursday drop to 16 degrees for 2 nights in a row.

Jeff Roper

First Alert Weather