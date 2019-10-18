Stormy Weekend

Stormy weather moving through this weekend. Look for dropping temperatures, gusty winds and rain/snow showers for Saturday. We'll have some lingering showers for Sunday. We'll see a break for Monday, with another cold front pushing through on Tuesday.

Saturday: Scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into the upper 30's lower 40's. SW Winds 10-30 mph.

Sunday: Chance of showers, Mostly cloudy, with highs into the mid 40's.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a few mountain snow showers. Highs in the Plain into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

Tuesday: Chance of showers, gusty winds, with highs into the lower 50's.