Stormy Weekend

An area of low pressure is moving into the the Northwest, we'll see snow and rain showers and dropping temperatures. By Sunday, we'll see highs into the 40's with gusty winds and a slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with a high into the mid 50's. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers, Cloudy, with a high into the mid to lower 40's. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SW winds 15-35 mph

Monday: A few rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid to upper 40's. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SW winds 15-35 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs into the lower to mid 50's.