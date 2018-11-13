Sunny and slightly warmer

Local Forecast

No major weather systems are expect through this work-week. There is a storm moving through Northern Idaho and Montana late Friday. Some of that wet weather will creep in for Friday and Saturday, with most of the snow favoring mountain locations near the Montana border.  

Tonight: Cold with lows in the low teens. 

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's. 

Thursday: Sunny with highs into the upper 40's.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow with highs into the mid 40's.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the mid 40's.
 

