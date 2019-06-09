Sunny and Warmer

High pressure builds back in for this week, with warming temps. Still frosty with some overnight lows back into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. For Monday, a slight chance of showers in Island Park, West Yellowstone and the National Parks.

Monday: Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain. Highs into the lower to mid 70's. A slight chance of showers for Island Park and Yellowstone. SW winds 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high into the upper 70's, Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80°.

Thursday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a high into the upper 70's.