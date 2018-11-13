Sunny and Warmer Today

Mild air is beginning to move in, so we'll see low 40's today, and by mid-week upper 40's. No major weather systems are expect through this work-week. There is s storm moving through Northern Idaho and Montana late Friday. The wet weather will stay well north of our region.

Today: Mostly Sunny with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Tonight: Cold with lows in the low teens.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's.

Thursday: Sunny with highs into the upper 40's.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 40's.