Sunny Weekend with a warming trend

Lighter winds for Saturday with temperatures peaking into the mid to upper 80's. Sunday through Tuesday, high pressure builds over Utah and Nevada, building in very hot temperatures for the start of the workweek.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 85°.

Sunday - Sunny, with highs near 90°.

Monday & Tuesday- Sunny, highs into the upper 90's and low 100's. Tuesday, we'll start seeing a slight chance of afternoon and evening thundershowers.

Wednesday & Thursday - Highs into the mid 90's with a slight chance of thunderstorms.