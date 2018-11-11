Veterans Day Forecast

Cold Temperatures for the next few days will make for cold nights and chilly afternoons with lots of sunshine. Expect winds to remain calm and variable for Veteran's Day and the only precipitation is a slight chance of snow for Jackson/Driggs in Wyoming at 20% for Sunday.

By Wednesday Temperatures will rise to the 20's & 30's at night with highs more normal for this time of year in the mid 40's. Another disturbance after next weekend is the next chance of snow for the area, but limited.

Jeff Roper