Warming Trend Ahead
Calm weather will prevail through the week, with only a few clouds moving in over the next few days. However, mild air is expected to move in mid-week, warming us up into the upper 40's. No major weather systems are expect through the work-week.
Today: Calm and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 30's.
Tonight: Very cold with lows in the single digits to low teens.
Tomorrow: Warmer, with highs in the low 40's and mostly sunny.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's.