Warming Trend Ahead

Calm weather will prevail through the week, with only a few clouds moving in over the next few days. However, mild air is expected to move in mid-week, warming us up into the upper 40's. No major weather systems are expect through the work-week.

Today: Calm and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 30's.

Tonight: Very cold with lows in the single digits to low teens.

Tomorrow: Warmer, with highs in the low 40's and mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's.