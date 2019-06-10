Warming trend with thunderstorms mid-week

High pressure builds back in for this week, with warming temps. A slight chance of showers in Island Park, West Yellowstone and the National Parks for Tonight and Tuesday. We'll start to see some thunderstorm activity Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high into the upper 70's, Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80°. A few thunderstorms for Central Idaho.

Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a high into the upper 70's.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 80's.