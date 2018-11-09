Weak storm dropping in from the North

A weak system is dropping in for Saturday. We'll get a little bit of snowy weather for our local mountains from that storm. However, most of us will stay dry and cold for the next few days, with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a low into the teens to low 20's. Slight chance of mountain snow showers.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow showers and flurries. Highs into the low 40's.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs into upper 30's to lower 40's.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 40's