Wild Weather to start Week

Monday starts with Rain

East Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Low pressure digs into Idaho and waves of surround the area to make for unstable patterns all week.

With snow chances above 8000 ft., and temps 10-15 degrees below normal (68), it doesn't feel like May or the unofficial beginning of summer (Memorial Day) just ahead. Chances for precip. drop during the week, but cold, wet, and stormy conditions can be expectedd all week. Highs in the 50's for most, with cloudy conditions between showers scattered across the region. Afternoons are prime for Thunderstorms, where winds will be gusty. Breezy days continue, so grab a jacket, and be careful when roads are slick and visbility is low.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather