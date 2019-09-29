Wild Weekend Weather

Wild Weather Weekend

Snow mixed with rain as we head toward Sunday AM. Slight accumulation for the valley, if any.

ThunderSnow, Cold-air funnel clouds, snow showers, and thunderstorms with heavy winds 20-30mph are possible through the weekend. Temps will freeze and end the growing season, and Rain mixed with snow chances continue into Sunday afternoon.

Around 45 for most and just above 32 for the valley. Pocatello bends may have some snow accumulate, but rain will make for a slushy mess for most of us.

Jeff Roper

First Alert Weather