Wind and a Cold Front

Tuesday afternoon will see gusty winds with speeds 30 to 40 miles per hour. The winds could prove dangerous for high profile vehicles, and blowing dust could cause low visibility throughout the region.

Temperatures will be up into the mid to high 60's Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will hit into Wednesday. High's will plummet into Wednesday and Thursday where we will top out into the 30's.

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 60's. Wind speeds 30-40 mph.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid to upper 30's. Gusty morning winds 25-35 mph.

Thursday: Highs in the upper 30's. Winds 10-14 mph.

Friday: Highs in the low 40's.