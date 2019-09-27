Windy Friday, Weekend Showers

We'll look morning showers to clear into Friday afternoon, with some breezy winds. More showers on the way for the weekend.

Friday: A slight chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with a high into the mid 50's. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Rain showers, Cloudy, with a high into the mid to lower 40's. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A few rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid to upper 40's. Chance of precipitation is 30%.