Windy Saturday with a chance of rain and snow

Our stormy weather is slowly moving out for this weekend. We'll still see gusty winds for Saturday with a few pockets of snow and rain. Looking nicer for Sunday and Monday, before another storm arrives Wednesday.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower to mid 50's for the Snake River Plain. South winds 10-25 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs into the upper 50's.

Monday: Sunny and warmer with highs into the mid to upper 60's.

Tuesday: Highs into upper 60's with mainly sunny skies.

