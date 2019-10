Windy weather for Wednesday as a cold front approaches for This weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs into upper 60's. Windy, SW winds 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Windy, and cooler with highs into the mid to lower 50's. Chance of showers in Central Idaho.

Friday: Slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the mid to lower 50's.

Saturday: Scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into the lower 50's.