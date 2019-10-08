Local Forecast

Winter Blast for Idaho

Temperatures reaching historic lows

Get ready for a blast of winter weather beginning late tomorrow and Wednesday.  A wintry mix for Salmon, Mackay and Challis begin the domino effect of a building snow storm providing up to 15 inches for Montana.  Island Park and West Yellowstone, as well as Salmon area to receive 2"-6" by Wednesday night. 

 

As the front approaches, winds will increase, creating dusty conditions tomorrow for the SRP.  Breezes will be from the SSW 20-30mph.  Highs tomorrow will be mild in the 60's, however a 30 degree temperature drop occurs by Wednesday with the storm system.  Highs in the 30's and Thursday morning lows in the teens. 

