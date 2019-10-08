Winter Blast for Idaho
Temperatures reaching historic lows
Get ready for a blast of winter weather beginning late tomorrow and Wednesday. A wintry mix for Salmon, Mackay and Challis begin the domino effect of a building snow storm providing up to 15 inches for Montana. Island Park and West Yellowstone, as well as Salmon area to receive 2"-6" by Wednesday night.
As the front approaches, winds will increase, creating dusty conditions tomorrow for the SRP. Breezes will be from the SSW 20-30mph. Highs tomorrow will be mild in the 60's, however a 30 degree temperature drop occurs by Wednesday with the storm system. Highs in the 30's and Thursday morning lows in the teens.
Jeff Roper
First Alert Weather