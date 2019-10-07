Wintry Week Ahead

Coldest Temps of the Fall

We're setting up for a great start to the week with highs close to normal 64 degrees. By late Tuesday and into Wednesday, a front pushes through that brings a rain/snow mix for East Idaho and a Winter Storm for the upper highlands - Island Park, Yellowstone and Montana. 6-15 inches of snow with 35 mph winds are possible. It will be windy and cold Wednesday for our area in the SRP with less an inch accumulation into Wednesday afternoon, however it will hit 16 degrees on Thursday morning, the coldest temps of the fall. (9 degrees in Jackson and good chances of snow.)

Jeff Roper

First Alert Weather