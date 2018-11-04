Wintry, Wet, & Windy

Moisture makes it into our area early Sunday and involves Winter Weather for extreme East Idaho and Western Central Wyoming. Expect treacherous travel with 2-7" of snow possible in the advisory and warning areas. Blowing snow and cold rain will combine with heavy winds to make for a not-so-pleasant Sunday for most of the area. Highs will no be above 48 and temperatures will drop into the 20's Sunday night as the system clears. Expect another round of winter weather by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Click on the video forecast to see all affected areas and neighborhood conditions and temps.

Jeff Roper

First Alert Weather