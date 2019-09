Sunday Snow Forecast

Stray rain and possibly snow showers through the night, then clearing. Monday morning will bring a Freeze Warning overnight with Wyoming and Salmon reaching low 20's by sunrise. Around 31 for the SRP. Highs will be in the mid 40's with a slight chance of rain/snow by afternoon. Jackson will see a 60% chance of snow into Monday.

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Jeff Roper

First Alert Weather