Cold, Overcast and Windy

The Snake River Plane as well as the Eastern Highlands are under a wind advisory Friday, with winds picking up in the afternoon hours. Skies are overcast, most of the region is looking at a 50% chance of rain.

Friday: Sustained winds into the 20s, with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs in the low 60s with a 50% chance of rain.

Saturday: Frosty morning, as temperatures dip just below freezing throughout the region. Winds 10 to 15 mph. Continued chance for thunderstorms at 20%

Sunday: More frost as temps dip below freezing, a chance to warm up as skies become clear and Sunny.