Weather

Cold, Overcast and Windy

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 07:02 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:02 AM MDT

The Snake River Plane as well as the Eastern Highlands are under a wind advisory Friday, with winds picking up in the afternoon hours. Skies are overcast, most of the region is looking at a 50% chance of rain.

Friday: Sustained winds into the 20s, with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs in the low 60s with a 50% chance of rain.

Saturday: Frosty morning, as temperatures dip just below freezing throughout the region. Winds 10 to 15 mph. Continued chance for thunderstorms at 20%

Sunday: More frost as temps dip below freezing, a chance to warm up as skies become clear and Sunny.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories