Cooler Temperatures and Gusty Winds

A strong cold front will sweep in for Wednesday and Thursday, with gusty winds and dropping temperatures. This weekend we'll see cool temperatures and a few thunderstorms.

Wednesday - Sunny, Highs into the mid 70s. Winds will pick up into the afternoon and evening, reaching sustained speeds into the 20 mph range. Gusts over 40 mph.



Thursday - Mostly sunny and windy. Highs into the lower 60's.

Friday - Breezy, mostly sunny with a few mountain thunderstorms. Highs into the lower 60's.

Saturday - Chance of thunderstorms, partly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 60's.

Sunday - A 20% chance of Thunderstorms, partly cloudy with highs into the low 70's