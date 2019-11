Sunny weather continues

A Ridge of High Pressure makes for warmer temps and sunn skies for the region into the first week of November. However, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for Lemhi County, since very little wind is moving through the area. Those with breathing problems are encouraged to be aware and burning is strongly ill-advised through Nov. 5th. Temps will more normal @ 51 by mid week. Overnights in the 20's for most.

Jeff Roper

First Alert Weather