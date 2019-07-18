Weather

Gusty Winds Present Hazards

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 06:29 AM MDT

Clear skies and gusty winds with highs slightly below average. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Thursday, with gusts 30-45 mph. Watch for blowing dust, impairing visibility and presenting driving hazards.

Thursday - Windy, Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 80's. Afternoon Wind gusts 20-45 mph.

Friday - Windy with highs into the upper 80's. Partly cloudy skies. 

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 85°.

Sunday - Sunny, with highs near 90°.

Monday - Sunny, highs into the mid 90's.

