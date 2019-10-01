Morning Fog, Wyoming Snow

Our weekend area of low pressure sticks around for a couple of days, with some lingering snow showers for the mountains, patchy freezing fog for the valleys. Temperatures will remain cool and below average. Another round of wet weather rolls in from the northwest for Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday - Lows under 28 degrees. Highs near 50. Wind speeds below 10 mph. Patchy freezing fog with a few snow flurries. Chance of snow in Western Wyoming with highs into the upper 40's.

Wednesday - Highs into the low 50's, mostly sunny.

Thursday - Highs near 60, mostly sunny.

Friday - Windy, chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 60's.