NWS confirms straight-line wind damage near Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - National Weather Service confirms straight-line wind damage occurred near Rexburg on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The NWS in Pocatello performed a damage survey Wednesday around the Rexburg area of eastern Idaho.

According to radar, a broad circulation over Rexburg moved southeast between 5:20-6:00 p.m. Local SKYWARN Spotters in the area noted a rotating wall cloud and multiple funnel clouds but never any confirmed touchdown. The radar then appeared to show the circulation weaken and become outflow dominated as it pushed further to the southeast, just north of Ririe.

A damage assessment was conducted, beginning in Rexburg and traveling south towards Lyman and Thornton.

Damage observed in the path of radar-sampled circulation was largely limited to scattered tree damage from south Rexburg along Archer Road towards Lyman and east towards the Sunnydell Canal.

While a few rather large and healthy trees were broken off about a quarter of the way up their trunk, damage was scattered in a way that did​​​​​​​ not indicate a confined swath or path. The damage surveyed would be best described as thunderstorm wind damage in the 60-70 mile per hour range.