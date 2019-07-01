Slight Chance for Thunderstorms

Scattered thunderstorms are expected into the higher elevations throughout the week. Clear skies are expected in the plains, with the chance fore storms at it's highest on Independence Day.

Monday - Partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's.

Tuesday - Sunny with highs into the lower to mid 80's.

Wednesday - Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 80's.

Thursday - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.