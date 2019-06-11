Sunny and Warm, Chance for Mid-Week Rain

High pressure builds back in for this week, with warming temps. We'll start to see some thunderstorm activity Wednesday in the Highlands, and moving over the planes as well by Thursday.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high into the upper 70's, Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80°. A few thunderstorms for Central Idaho.

Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a high into the upper 70's.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 80's.

