Thunderstorms Ahead of a Sunny Weekend

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:57 AM MDT

We'll be seeing Thunderstorms develop in the region throughout the day today, intensifying in the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a high into the upper 70's.

Friday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 80's.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80°.

Sunday: Sunny and Clear with highs near 80°.

Monday: A chance for more Thunderstorms, at about 20% for most of the region.

