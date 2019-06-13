Thunderstorms Ahead of a Sunny Weekend
We'll be seeing Thunderstorms develop in the region throughout the day today, intensifying in the afternoon and evening hours.
Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a high into the upper 70's.
Friday: A slight chance of thunderstorms, Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 80's.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80°.
Sunday: Sunny and Clear with highs near 80°.
Monday: A chance for more Thunderstorms, at about 20% for most of the region.