Tornado warning lifted in parts of Eastern Idaho

MADISON COUNTY (KIFI/KIDK) - Parts of Eastern Idaho experienced another tornado warning Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a tornado warning for parts of Madison County, Jefferson County, and parts of Fremont County.

A severe thunderstorm producing a funnel cloud was spotted near Rexburg moving southeast.

One person who called into the Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 newsroom spotted the funnel cloud moving just past her home.

Faculty at BYU-Idaho say they did not see a funnel cloud but they saw the sky spinning.

The tornado warning started just before 5:30 p.m. and the second one issued just before 6:00 p.m.