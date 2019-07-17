Windy Afternoons, Plenty of Sunshine

Clear skies for Wednesday. Cooler temps back into the mid to upper 80's. Low pressure moving to our North, we'll see windy conditions with slightly cooler temps for the rest of the week.

Wednesday - Windy, with mostly sunny skies. SW winds 15-30 mph. Highs into the lower 80's.

Thursday - Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 80's.

Friday - Windy with highs into the upper 80's. Partly cloudy skies.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 85°.

Sunday - Sunny, with highs near 90°.